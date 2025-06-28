Ileana D'Cruz And Michael Dolan Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy: "Our Hearts Are So Full"

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Michael Dolan on June 19. Now, the actress has finally shared the happy news on Instagram with a sweet picture of her little one. The couple named their son Keanu Rafe Dolan.

The photo features a monochrome postcard of Keanu Rafe Dolan sleeping cosily, wrapped in a towel. He wears a cute cap too. The text layout in the image read, “Introducing Keanu Rafe Dolan. Born on June 19, 2025."

Ileana D'Cruz also tagged Michael Dolan in the post. Her side note read, “Our hearts are so full. (red heart, sparkles and evil eye emojis)."

Reacting to the adorable snap, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations, beautiful.” Actress Sophie Choudry commented, “Congratulations darl!!! Big love to you and this gorgeous one.” “Congratulations my ilu,” gushed Athiya Shetty. Actor Karanvir Sharma also extended his heartiest congratulations.

Ileana D'Cruz confirmed her second pregnancy in February. She uploaded a photograph on her Instagram Stories showing her midnight snack alongside an antacid. It was her caption that gave away that she was going to be a mother for the second time.

It read, “Tell me you are pregnant without telling me you are pregnant.”

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan got married in an intimate ceremony in 2023. The Barfi star took fans by a delightful surprise after she announced her first pregnancy in April of the same year.

Ileana dropped a picture of a onesie on Instagram with the caption, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you, my little darling."

In August 2023, Ileana D'Cruz revealed the birth of her firstborn, Koa Phoenix Dolan, on social media. Her joyful caption said, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart's beyond full."



Workwise, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 2024 film Do Aur Do Pyaar. The romantic comedy, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, also featured Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in key roles.