Ileana D'Cruz On Motherhood: "I Will Never Want My Children To Feel They Need To Earn My Love"

Ileana D'Cruz took the internet by surprise when she announced her first pregnancy with partner Michael Dolan. They welcomed their son Koa Phoenix Dolan in August 2023. Earlier this year, she confirmed that she was expecting again, and her fans were as ecstatic as ever.

Recently, Ileana shared a note on Instagram on parenting, and how she plans and hopes to raise her children. It was one of the fan's responses to the post that made Ileana re-share it and react to it by saying, "I would never want my children to feel that they need to earn my love."

The fan's reaction to her parenthood post, read, "People, and especially kids, should be taught that being cruel, wicked, unkind or selfish are not lovable traits and you will not be loved and also should not reward love to those. Love has to be earned just like respect and happiness. And it's not wrong to chase love. We just have to teach kids not to chase people for their response to our positive qualities but merely to nurture them so that people will turn to us on their own."

Reacting to the response, Ileana penned, "I will never want my children to feel that they need to 'earn' my love. That is by far the worst feeling I have ever experienced. Feeling 'not good enough.' I want to raise happy, healthy, kind children (I am sure all parents do) and I will do my best to ensure to know how loved they are. These are, of course, my views and opinions. You do you."

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film also featured Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in key roles.