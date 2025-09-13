Exclusive: After Anushka-Deepika, Ileana D'Cruz Says "She Won't Be Okay" With Paps Clicking Pictures Of Her Kids

Ileana D'Cruz made a smashing Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's Barfi! in 2012, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. It has been 13 years, and now, with two sons and married life, Ileana resides in Texas, far from the glamorous life of Mumbai. However, she continues to juggle work, having most recently appeared in Do Aur Do Pyaar last year with Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV recently, the actress revealed her thoughts on being photographed in India with her children.

Ileana D'Cruz recently spoke about having her children photographed in India, explaining why it would be confusing for them.

She told NDTV, "It would definitely have been hard for me to be photographed with my babies. It would just be incredibly confusing for them. And it's not fair to them because they wouldn't understand what is going on. I would not be okay with it."

She continued, "But I've had a good relationship with the paps in Bombay, and every time I have told them, 'Listen, I'm not comfortable, please don't take a picture.' They've actually respected my wishes. So if it were to come to that, I think they would understand not to take pictures of the babies."

About Ileana D'Cruz And Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan got married in an intimate ceremony in 2023. The Barfi! star surprised fans when she announced her first pregnancy in April of the same year.

In August 2023, Ileana revealed the birth of her firstborn, Koa Phoenix Dolan, on social media. She welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Michael Dolan on June 19, 2025 and named him Keanu Rafe Dolan.

