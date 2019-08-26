Ileana D'Cruz, Andrew Kneebone Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Delete Pics

Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram was filled with pics of Andrew Kneebone (courtesy ileana_official)

Highlights Ileana D'Cruz's last post for Andrew Kneebone was on his birthday Ileana and Andrew are reportedly going through a rough patch Ileana and Andrew often posted pics of them together

Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone found themselves topping the trends list on Monday evening as reports of them unfollowing each other on Instagram began cropping up. Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone no longer follow each other on Instagram and it appears that Ileana, whose Instagram was filled with loved-up photos of Andrew, has deleted pictures of them together from her feed. A quick trip to Andrew Kneebone's Instagram also reveals that photos of Ileana have been removed from the feed. The Internet makes the observation about Ileana and Australian photographer Andrew unfollowing each other amidst reports that they are going through a rough patch.

However, Ileana's Instagram still has a few pictures of her clicked by Andrew.

In December 2017, Ileana D'Cruz addressed Andrew Kneebone as "hubby" in her Christmas post but she refused to confirm her relationship status in subsequent interviews. In a Q and A session on Instagram last year, the 32-year-old actress was asked why she's dating "a foreigner man" when her response won over the Internet: "I fell in love with a person's heart. His skin colour or nationality doesn't matter to me," she said.

Screenshots of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram/ileana_official)

Ileana's last post about Andrew Kneebone was an adorable birthday wish for him, dated July 19. Sharing a hand-in-hand photo of the two, Ileana wrote: "Happy Birthday you gorgeous man. Wish I could've been with you today but hey I kinda am." In June last year, Ileana had spoken about how Andrew Kneebone helped her battle depression: "Things had got so bad that I was pushing people away. I didn't realise how much I was alienating people. I would constantly refuse to go out when friends would call. At one point, I didn't realise I was at home for a week... After that, I got an ultimatum from him."

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.