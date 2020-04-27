Ibrahim Aaj Kal: 'Picasso Jr' Is Working Out With Sister Sara Ali Khan These Days

Ibrahim shared this throwback (courtesy iakpataudi)

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim, who celebrated his 19th birthday in March this year, treated us to a throwback photo and it's so cute! Ibrahim, who likes to keep things simple on Instagram, described his younger self as "Picasso Jr" as the pint-sized version of himself can be seen playing with colours in the photo. While Ibrahim took us on a flashback trip with his blast from the past, Sara Ali Khan reminded us how the little Picasso has grown up to be this 19-year-old, who will impress you with his work-out skills. Ibrahim and Sara are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his first wife Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and the couple are parents to three-year-old son Taimur, who too is an "in-house Picasso". Sara and Ibrahim live with Amrita.

Take a look at Ibrahim's throwback photo here:

Here's the Sara post we were talking about, which she shared as part of her "knock knock" series of posts: "Knock knock. Who's there? Not us - we're working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh." Fluffy is their pet dog.

Taimur is also a Picasso in the making. Kareena shared these adorable photos of Taimur painting on walls during the lockdown.

Looks like both Ibrahim and Taimur get it from their father, who in his attempt to get quarantine gifts for Kareena, picked up the brush.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is also making TikTok videos, which are sending the Internet into a meltdown. While Sara is already a popular name in Bollywood, the 19-year-old star kid has not shared any plans of joining the film industry yet.