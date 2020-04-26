'Knock Knock. Who's There?' Not Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim. They Are Busy Working Out

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim seem to have given rest to their "knock knock" jokes for a while. The brother-sister duo who keep sharing hilarious videos of themselves has now taken to working out. Sara Ali Khan, on Sunday, shared a sneak peek of her workout diaries with brother Ibrahim and it is all kinds of goals. In the picture, Sara can be seen standing while Ibrahim can be seen lying on the floor as they pose for the camera. Their pet pooch Fuffy can be seen sitting beside Ibrahim in the picture. Sharing a glimpse of their workout time, Sara made a reference to their ROFL "knock knock" jokes and wrote, "Knock knock. Who's there? Not us- we're working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh." Making a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sara added the hashtags "stay home," "stay safe" and "stay positive" to her post. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim recently made their Instafam crack up with their ROFL videos. On Saturday, Sara roped in Ibrahim for another hilarious video of themselves. In the video, Sara can be seen saying, "Knock knock... who's there? Tank. Tank who? You're welcome." After Sara cracked the joke, Ibrahim took a while to get the pun while Sara helped him out with the "Tank who-Thank you reference." Ibrahim's reaction to Sara's joke was priceless. "For now, we all live under a rock. All of us - the nerd, the jock. In the meantime, Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock. #knockout," wrote Sara.

A few days back, the siblings roped in their mother Amrita Singh for a fun "who is more likely to" challenge. When asked who is more like to get arrested, Sara and Amrita pointed to each other and Ibrahim pointed to himself. LOL. "The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh Is Kinng," wrote Sara.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal where she shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan. She has Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.