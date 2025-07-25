Viral Video: <i>Sarzameen</i> Star Ibrahim Ali Khan's Interaction With Specially-Abled Fan In Sign Language

Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen attending his second OTT release, Sarzameen, last night in Mumbai. But what caught the Internet's attention was his interaction with a fan with a hearing and speech disability. Ibrahim Ali Khan's heartwarming gesture was much-appreciated as the video went viral.

What's Happening

Ibrahim Ali Khan talking to a fan last night after the premiere of Sarzameen was particularly special.

Just as Ibrahim was on his way out, he met a fan who had a speech and listening impairment and approached the actor for a picture. The Nadaaniyan actor was extremely kind towards the fan as he spoke to him using sign language.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen patiently trying to convey to the fan to "go home and sleep".

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a warm hug with the fan before zooming off in his car.

How The Internet Reacted

The masses were impressed with Ibrahim Ali Khan's commendable upbringing. They appreciated the Sarzameen actor's empathy towards his fans.

Some fans complimented his humble upbringing as they stated, "Good parenting."

Other comments, such as "This shows his values" and "So grounded, Saif and Amrita raised him well", also surfaced.

About Sarzameen

Sarzameen is directed by debut filmmaker Kayoze Irani, Boman Irani's son. The plot is high on drama and the feeling of patriotism. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Jammu & Kashmir, Ibrahim Ali Khan plays the role of Harman, son of Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is an army officer. It also highlights his troubled relationship with his onscreen father since childhood. Kajol has to choose between the two, which doubles up the drama.

In A Nutshell

