Knock Knock. Who's There? Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim And Her ROFL Jokes Again

Screenshot from Sara Ali Khan's video (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is back with her "knock knock" jokes again on Instagram. Sara roped in brother Ibrahim again for yet another hilarious video and this time, she really outdid herself with her "knock knock" puns. The first one kind of went like this: "Knock knock... who's there? Tank. Tank who? You're welcome." After Sara cracked the joke, Ibrahim took a while to get the pun with Sara helping her out with the "Tank who-Thank you reference." Ibrahim's priceless reaction is all of us basically. But Sara didn't stop at just one and added one more to her post, which went like this: "Knock knock... who's there? Hawai... Hawai who? I'm fine thank you!" LOL. Ibrahim was at a loss for words.

Sara, who has a unique sense of humour, captioned her post like this: "For now, we all live under a rock. All of us - the nerd, the jock. In the meantime, Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock. #knockout." We bet you won't be able to stop laughing.

Sara treated us to this delightful "knock knock" joke earlier this month as she roped in her brother as her partner-in-crime. "Throwback to when you could... But for now stay home and stay safe and don't go knocking," she had written.

Sara and Ibrahim also roped in mom Amrita Singh for the Who Is More Likely To TikTok challenge and the trio made many a revelations in the process. The most hilarious bit was perhaps when they answered "Who's most likely to get arrested?" Sara and Amrita pointed towards each other while Ibrahim picked himself. "The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh Is Kinng," wrote Sara.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal and has Coolie No 1 in her line-up.