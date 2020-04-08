We Can't Stop Laughing At Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's ROFL 'Knock Knock' Video

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is making her Instafam ROFL with the new video. The 24-year-old actress dropped a video featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan where the siblings can be seen goofying around with "knock knock" jokes. In the video, Sara can be seen saying "knock knock" to which Ibrahim says "who?" Sara replies saying "any" to which Ibrahim replies "any who" - then Sara says her pun-filled one-liner, "Anything you do, I do better than you," to which Ibrahim can be seen giving a ROFL reaction. We can't help but ROFL to Sara's "knock knock" joke and Ibrahim's face-palm reaction to it. Sharing the video, Sara also explained the dos and don't to be followed at the time of this coronavirus pandemic. She wrote, "Throwback to when you could. But for now stay home, stay safe and don't go knocking." Take a look at the video here:

Sara, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, has been keeping her Instafam busy with sneak peek of her home diaries. Special mention - her dance videos. Take a look:

A few days ago, Sara pledged her donation to the relief funds aimed at combating coronavirus in the country. She shared her pledge on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead." Take a look:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath in 2018. She has since then appeared in two films - Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in the pipeline. She will feature alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 while Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will share screen space with her in Atrangi Re.