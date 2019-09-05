'I Love You': Ahan Shetty Says It Like It Is In Comment On Girlfriend Tania Shroff's Post

Tania Shroff shared this picture. (Image courtesy: tania_shroff)

Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty occupied a spot on the list of trend on Thursday after he made his relationship with Tania Shroff, who is an aspiring fashion designer, official on Instagram. Tania and Ahan are often spotted spending time in each other's company. On Wednesday, she shared a picture with Ahan Shetty and called him her "rock." To this, Ahan expressed his unconditional love for her and wrote: "I love you" in the comments section. Earlier, both Ahan and Tania shared a couple of pictures from their Italy vacation and going by their photos, it appears that the duo are enjoying their quality time sailing across the Mediterranean on a yacht (more on that later).

First, check out Tania Shroff's latest post:

And, here's what Ahan Shetty commented:

A screenshot of Ahan Shetty's comment on Tania Shroff's post.

Like we mentioned above, the couple have been adding pictures from their Greece and Italy vacation to their Instagram diaries for quite some time now. Last month Ahan Shetty shared a picture of himself exercising on a yacht in Stromboli, Italy. Tania also posted a photo of herself, in which she could be seen sunbathing in a red bikini. Take a look:

Ahan and Tania frequently feature on each other's Instagram posts:

On the work front, Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut with Tadap, a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX100. The remake will be directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production house, Nadiadwala Grandsons. Ahan Shetty will share screen space with Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria in Tadap.

