Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shares Belated Halloween Post With Rumoured Girlfriend. Seen Yet?

Ahan Shetty with his rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Now, there's a "Yabba Dabba Dooooooo" picture for Ahan Shetty's fans. Ahan shared a belated Halloween post, in which he features along with his rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff, both dressed outfits inspired by The Flintstones series. Ahan's outfit resembled that of Fred Flintstone but Tania did not opt for Fred's partner Wilma's white dress. Instead, she got herself a dress made in Wilma's signature one-shoulder style but retained the print of Fred Flintstone's outfit. They look super cute together. Ahan's Instafam loved the picture and posted several compliments for the rumoured couple. "King and queen of Bedrock (alluding to the fictional town in The Flintstones series)," wrote a fan.

Ahan Shetty is the younger of Suniel and Mana Shetty's two children. His elder sister Athiya Shetty is an actress while Ahan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film RX 100. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and it is expected to release in May 2019.

Tania Shroff attended the same school as Ahan in Mumbai but they reportedly started dating much later. It was reported that Ahan and Tania took time off from their relationship during which Tania studied in London. Tania is a model and an aspiring fashion designer. On Instagram, Ahan Shetty frequently comments on Tania's pictures (mostly using heart emoticon or heart-eyes emojis) and sometimes, Athiya also adds to the comments section.

Tania is the daughter of industrialist Jaidev Shroff and Roomila.