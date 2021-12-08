'Never Change,' Tania Shroff Writes In Note For Boyfriend Ahan Shetty. His Reply

Tania with Ahan Shetty. (courtesy: taniashroff)

Highlights Ahan and Tania are frequently spotted together

Tania posted pictures with Ahan

"I love you," he commented on the post

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff, why so cute? Tania, who has been dating Ahan for a long time, shared a set of mushy pictures with the actor on her Instagram profile and she captioned the post: "No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I've been lucky enough to have a front row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what's more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change." In the comments section, Ahan wrote: "I love you." Ahan's dad and veteran actor Suniel Shetty dropped a black heart emoji on the post.

Take a look at Tania Shroff's post here:

Tania Shroff is a fashion influencer and designer based out of Mumbai. Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff attended the same school. She even shares a great rapport with Ahan's sister and actress Athiya Shetty. Ahan Shetty happily posed with girlfriend Tania Shroff during his day out on Tuesday.

Tania and Ahan spotted in Mumbai.

In terms of work, Ahan Shetty recently made his debut as an actor in Milan Luthria's Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria. Tadap is a Hindi remake of Ajay Bhupathi's 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput as the lead actors. Ahan Shetty wrapped the shooting schedule of Tadap last year.