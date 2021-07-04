How Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Celebrated One-Month Wedding Anniversary

Yami Gautam shared this photo. (Image courtesy: yamigautam)

It's been a month since Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate ceremony in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. On Sunday, marking on month of their wedding, Yami Gautam shared a photo from her wedding album and wrote: "To a month filled with love and gratitude." She also dropped a red heart icon for Aditya Dhar in her caption. Yami Gautam looked gorgeous in a dark red saree, which she paired with a bridal dupatta and traditional gold jewellery, on her big day. Aditya opted for a white and cream sherwani. They got married on June 4.

See Yami Gautam's post here:

Since June 4, Yami Gautam has been sharing many pictures from her wedding. The actress and the director announced their wedding with this beautiful photo, the caption of which read: "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya." Aditya has directed Yami in Uri.

And here are some more photos from Yami and Aditya's wedding festivities:

In terms of work, Yami Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film, which released on Netflix. She has starred in movies like Bala, Heo, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Her upcoming projects include Bhoot Police and Dasvi.

Aditya has been busy directing The Immortal Ashwatthama, which features Vicky Kaushal, who also headlined Uri.