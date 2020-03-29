How Hrithik Roshan And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Celebrated Son Hrehaan's Birthday With Family

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan )

If you want to know how to celebrate birthdays in the time of COVID-19, you must check out Hrithik Roshan's latest post on Instagram. The actor shared a clip on Sunday and gave his fans a glimpse of how he and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved to his home in Mumbai, celebrated their son Hrehaan's birthday with family despite living in isolation, all thanks to "technology." Hrehaan turned 14 on Saturday and a day later, Hrithik posted a video from his birthday celebrations, in which his parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan, sisters Sunaina and Pashmina, niece Suranika and other relatives can be seen wishing Hrehaan via video call. At one point in the clip, we can see Hrithik, Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, 11, trying to fit in a single frame while talking to their family through the video call.

Sharing the video, Hrithik Roshan captioned it: "March 28, 2020, Hrehaan's was a happy birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology. God bless our children. There will be better days. Love to all. #happybirthday #hrehaanturnsfourteen #givetimetotheelders." Minutes after the actor posted the clip, it went crazy viral on social media.

Check it out:

On the occasion of Hrehaan's birthday, Sussanne posted a video collage for her son on her Instagram profile. She borrowed a line from the Coldplay track God Put a Smile Upon Your Face and wrote: "To my Son.. Where do we go, nobody knows. But I have to say, you are on your way. To the best 'there' that there is. Happy 14th birthday my ray of 'Sonshine.' Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core."

Sussanne has moved in with Hrithik on a temporary basis so they could co-parent together during the lockdown.