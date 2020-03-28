'Ray Of Son-Shine': Sussanne Khan's Birthday Wish For Hrehaan Is Everything

Sussanne Khan with son Hrehaan. (courtesy: suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne Khan shared a video on Instagram

She wished happy birthday to son Hrehaan

She is currently staying in Hrithik Roshan's house in Mumbai

Sussanne Khan's birthday wish for her "ray of sonshine" Hrehaan is setting mother-son goals. On Friday, Sussanne shared an adorable video collage featuring Hrehaan, who turned 14 and wished him in the most beautiful way possible. Borrowing a line from the Coldplay song God Put a Smile Upon Your Face, Sussanne wrote, "To my Son.. Where do we go, nobody knows. But I have to say, you are on your way. To the best 'there' that there is." She also added, "Happy 14th birthday my ray of 'Sonshine'. Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core." Within minutes of posting, Sussanne's friends from the industry flooded the video with comments. Sonali Bendre wrote, "Happy birthday darling Ray!" while Maheep Kapoor also wished happy birthday to Hrehaan. Take a look at the adorable video collage shared by Sussanne:

Interior designer Sussanne, who has temporarily moved to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's home in Mumbai to be with her sons during the time of lockdown, keeps sharing glimpses of her sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, 11, on her Instagram profile. Take a look at this adorable picture featuring her sons with her nephew Yuraaz Arora:

Remember Sussanne's birthday wish for Hrithik featuring their sons, when she gave the "Best Daddy award" to Hrithik?

All that Sussanne "wants for Christmas is this":

We still can't get over these mother-son selfies:

Sussanne Khan got married to Hrithik Roshan in 2004 and welcomed their first child Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. Though they got divorced in 2014, Sussanne and Hrithik continue to be friends and model parents for their sons.