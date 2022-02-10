How Cute Is This Pic Of Shanaya, Khushi And Anshula Kapoor With Baby Niece?

Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula with their niece. (courtesy antara_m)

Antara and Mohit Marwah recently welcomed a baby girl and guess who visited them? Mohit Marwah's cousins Shanaya, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor. Antara shared a picture of the baby daughter with her aunts on her Instagram story and she captioned it: "Buas and Bunny." The picture is just too cute. Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala got married in Dubai in 2018. Mohit Marwah is the son of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's sister Reena. See the picture here:

Screenshot of Antara Marwah's Instagram story.

Last year, members of the Kapoor family actively shared pictures from Antara's baby shower. It was attended by Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Akshay Marwah, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughters. Khushi, studying at the New York Film Academy, aspires to be an actress like her sister.

Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya Kapoor also made cameo appearances in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019. Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a film which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.