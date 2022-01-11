Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Had COVID-19, Are Now Negative. Read Actress' Post

Janhvi Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor tested negative for Covid-19

"First two days were tough but every other day got better," wrote Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Roohi'

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi have weathered COVID-19 and are now negative, the actress revealed today. In an Instagram story, Janhvi announced that they tested positive for the virus on January 3 and had a bad two days. The sisters have completed their quarantine period and recovered completely, Janhvi said. Her announcement explains a previous post she shared which contained a picture of herself with a thermometer in her mouth. It also had a photo of both Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor huddled under the bedcover.

In her Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "Hey guys, so me and my sister tested positive for covid 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough but every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care everyone!"

See her post here:

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story

Here is the post Janhvi Kapoor shared eating this week - a set of cryptic photos captioned, in equally cryptic manner, "That time of the year again." The photos include a painting on an easel and a page of a book - presumably insights into how Janhvi and Khushi were spending their isolation.

See Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

The film and TV industry has been hit hard in the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor, Esha Gupta, John Abraham, Mahesh Babu, Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and several other celebrities have been infected recently. Sussanne Khan revealed today that she has tested positive.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, made her debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and was last seen in the film Roohi. Her lineup includes Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili. Her sister Khushi is prepping for her own debut, no details of which have so far been revealed.