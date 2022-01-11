Sussanne Khan Tests Positive After 'Dodging COVID For 2 Years'

Sussanne Khan posted this. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

On Monday, Sussanne Khan tested positive from Covid-19. Sussanne shared her diagnosis on her Instagram account. Sharing the news, Sussanne wrote: "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night." She also requested her fans to take precautions: "Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one." She also ended her caption with hashtags like #Willfightthis #omicronvariant and #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou. Sussanne Khan recently made headlines for her relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

Veteran actor Sathyaraj also tested positive for Covid-19. According to a few reports, the actor had isolated himself and was under home quarantine after getting infected with the virus. However, he had to be hospitalised after he started showing serious symptoms. His fans and followers have wished him on social media platforms, praying for the actor's good health and a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Recently other Bollywood and TV celebs who have tested positive for Covid-19 include Nafisa Ali, actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, Singer Arijit Singh and this wife Koel Singh, actors Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. TV actors Shumona Chakravarti, Erica Fernandes, Varun Sood and Drashti Dhami among more have also contracted the virus.