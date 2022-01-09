Actress Esha Gupta Tests Positive for COVID-19

Esha Gupta posted this. (Image courtesy: egupta)

On Sunday, actor Esha Gupta was tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing her diagnosis on her Instagram story, the actor wrote: "Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine." She also requested everyone to stay safe and continued and wrote:"I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all."

Check out Esha Gupta's post here:

Screenshot of Esha Gupta's Instagram story

In term of work, Esha featured in films like Jannat 2, Rustom and Baadshaho. She was last seen in the web series Nakaab and her upcoming project includes Invisible Woman opposite Suniel Shetty.

On Saturday, actor Nafisa Ali was also tested positive for coronavirus, Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Nafisa wrote:"Guess what I have! A lucky number 7 bed!! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa," She also added, "Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation....#covidpositive," the 64-years-old actress wrote in her caption. Playback singer Arijit along with his wife Koel Roy tested positive for COVID'19. Sharing the news on his facebook account, Arijit wrote: "Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves."

Check out Nafisa Ali's post here:

Earlier on Saturday, producer Madhur Bhandarkar also tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker issued a statement and said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Madhur wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself." He added, "Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols."

Read Madhur Bhandarkar's statement here:

Recently other Bollywood and TV celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. TV actors Shumona Chakravarti, Erica Fernandes, Varun Sood and Drashti Dhami among more have also contracted the virus.