TV Actor Erica Fernandes And Mother Test Positive For COVID-19

On Wednesday, TV star Erica Fernandes from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi revealed that she and her mother Lavina have tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing on her Instagram post, the 28-year-old actor wrote: "When covid first hit us I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive." wrote Erica Fernandes in her post. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor stated that she and her mother are "isolated and under medical care". "I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested. Much love," wrote Erica. Actors like Hina Khan and Parth Samthaan also wished her a speedy recovery.

Recently other Bollywood and TV celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. TV actors Shumona Chakravarti and Drashti Dhami have also contracted the virus recently.

Erica Fernandes featured in shows like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir in 2013, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Ninnindale, Vizhithiru among more.