Actor John Abraham And Wife Priya Runchal Test Positive For COVID-19

John Abraham posted this. (Image courtesy: thejohnabraham)

Highlights John Abraham and his wife contracted the virus

They have mild symptoms

The couple is currently under home quarantine

On Monday, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine. Announcing the news on his Instagram story, John revealed that he came in contact with a COVID positive person three days earlier. "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else," wrote John Abraham. In an interview with ANI, the actor shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms. "We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."

Screenshot of John Abraham's Instagram story

On Sunday, director Rahul Rawail was also tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker is currently under quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions. The 70-year-old director has contracted the virus last week. The same was confirmed by the director. Rahul Rawail has directed films like Arjun in 1983 and Betaab in 1985. Rahul Rawail was born on April 7, 1951, in Mumbai, India. He has also directed and produced films like Mast Kalandar in 1991 and Dacait in 1987. Last month, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launched Rawail's new book Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work which is a tribute to his mentor and late filmmaker Raj Kapoor, in New Delhi.

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shirodkar shared that they have tested positive for COVID-19 on their social media handles. Last month, producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for COVID-19.