Rhea Kapoor And Husband Karan Boolani Test Positive For COVID-19. 'Everything Tastes Bad, My Head Hurts,' She Writes

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have tested positive for COVID-19, the Aisha producer shared on her Instagram story on Wednesday. Rhea and Karan Boolani, who is also a producer, had hosted a dinner party for a couple of their friends, including fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Misra, earlier this month and had written about taking the COVID test before the get-together. On her Instagram story today, Rhea wrote: "Yes I'm positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic." She went on to address the media coverage on her COVID diagnosis and added: "Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

Rhea Kapoor also wrote: "We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister too much."

She added that everything except for chocolate tastes "bad" and that her "head hurts": "Everything tastes bad except chocolate. My head hurts and I am still grateful that I got it the way we did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad. Thanks for checking, we love you."

On December 18, Rhea Kapoor shared a photo album featuring herself, Karan Boolani, Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra chilling and hanging out with a few more friends at her residence. "Don't worry, we were all tested," she wrote for COVID-19 in one of the captions of her posts while sharing the full album, she captioned it: "Happy holidays! (Christmas tree icon) December I can't keep up! We all fell asleep 20 mins after these pics were taken, full, happy and safe coz we all tested for! #thisisthirtysomething."

Earlier this month, Rhea Kapoor, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, also invited Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Masaba Gupta for dinner at her house. A few days later, Kareena and Amrita Arora shared they had COVID. They are fully recovered now.

In terms of work, Rhea Kapoor has produced three films - Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.