'Dogparents' Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Share Pics From Their 'Night Out'

Rhea Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: axxxx)

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, the "dogparents", finally scooped some time out of their parenting schedule to attend a Diwali party on Friday night. The couple on Saturday shared pictures from their outing with cute captions. While Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of herself with her husband Karan Boolani and captioned it, "Dogparents night out," Karan Boolani, who too shared a couple of pictures of themselves, wrote, "Me and the Mrs." Not just that, but the couple was the first ones to also comment on each other's post. They dropped red hearts on each other's posts. Rhea and Karan, who can be seen sporting ethnic looks, clicked these pictures at their home in Pali Hills before attending Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party at her house in Mumbai.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram story, Karan wrote, "Learning to pose from the best," tagging Rhea Kapoor.

Coming back to the couple being "dogparents", it is quite evident through their Instagram posts.

Karan often shares videos and pictures of their pet dogs.

While these are just a few, Karan's Instagram is filled with posts featuring his pets.

Karan and Rhea's pets are also part of their wedding photographs.

A few weeks ago, the couple visited Goa for a vacation and they were accompanied by their pets.

Here is another post of Rhea, where she can be seen sharing her bed with her pet dogs. She captioned the post, "Family of four."

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, who were longtime friends, married each other in August 2021.