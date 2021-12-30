Actor Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Shilpa Shirodhar posted this. (Image courtesy: shilpashirodkar73)

On Tuesday, Shilpa Shirodkar shared a picture from her fourth day of quarantine. She posted a picture and wrote: "COVID POSITIVE!!! #Dyay4, Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules... your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love," along with hashtags like #getvaccinated, #maskon and #staysafe in her caption. Last week, on Thursday, the actress announced the news and said that she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the Shilpa Shirodkar shared that she had tested four days ago. Shilpa Shirodkar has a daughter Anushka Shirodkar and got married to Apresh Ranjit in 2000.

Shilpa Shirodkar featured in films such as Hum, Khuda Gawah and Aankhen. The actress is currently in Dubai with her family, had received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine in January this year. The actress is under quarantine since Thursday.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for COVID-19, the Aisha producer shared on her Instagram story on Wednesday. Rhea and Karan Boolani, who is also a producer, had hosted a dinner party for a couple of their friends, including fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Misra, earlier this month and had written about taking the COVID test before the get-together. On her Instagram story today, Rhea wrote: "Yes I'm positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic, not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

Rhea Kapoor also wrote: "We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister too much."

She added that everything except for chocolate tastes "bad" and that her "head hurts": "Everything tastes bad except chocolate. My head hurts and I am still grateful that I got it the way we did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad. Thanks for checking, we love you."

Earlier this month, Rhea Kapoor, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, also invited Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Masaba Gupta for dinner at her house. A few days later, Kareena and Amrita Arora shared they had COVID. They are fully recovered now. In terms of work, Rhea Kapoor has produced three films - Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.