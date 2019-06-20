Raj Kundra On Wife Shilpa Shetty: 'Saw The Mum And Said Yes To The Daughter In A Snap'

Shilpa Shetty with mother Sunanda Shetty. (Image courtesy: rajkundra9 )

Raj Kundra, who loves to joke around, recently said that he agreed to marry actress Shilpa Shetty because of her mother Sunanda Shetty, who celebrates her 70th birthday today. Raj Kundra shared an adorable picture of Shilpa and Sunanda Shetty and described his mother-in-law as "eternal divine beauty inside and out." Raj Kundra captioned the picture: "They say if you want to know how your wife is going to look like when she is older see the mum first. Well, all I can say is I saw the mum and said yes to the daughter in a snap! Because if my wife is 10% of what Sunanda Shetty ma is like, I will be a very lucky man! Happy 70th Birthday Ma you are an eternal divine beauty inside and out. Thank you for all your prayers and blessings for the family and your unconditional love."

Shilpa Shetty, who is the elder of Sunanda and Surendra Shetty's two daughters, also shared a special birthday post for her mother.

But first, take a look at Raj Kundra's post:

Sharing a video, which also featured Shamita Shetty along with Sunanda, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Happy 70th birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world. Wishing you a great health. Thank you for being my bestie, my cheerleader and my biggest critic always. Don't know what I would do without you. So sorry I'm not with you on this day, for the first time ever. But will make up for it as soon as I get to you."

A lot of celebrities also commented on her post such as Farah Khan Kunder, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sunita Kapoor and Sophie Choudry. "Please give her one big kiss from me," wrote Farah while Riddhima, Sunita and Sophie dropped simple yet sweet "Happy Birthday" comments.

Not only Shilpa and Raj Kundra, but Shamita also wished her mom with a really beautiful picture of herself and Sunanda. "Happy 70th birthday momie. Thank you for being our guiding light, our anchor and strength when we need it the most. Pray for more peace, love and joy always for you. Love you ma," she wrote with her post.

Here's what she posted:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in the year 2009 and they are parents to 7-year-old son Viaan.