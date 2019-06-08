'You Are A Blessing': Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Made Special By Husband Raj Kundra

Highlights
- "I can't express how much I love you," Raj Kundra wrote
- "May all your dreams and wishes come true," he added for Shilpa
- Shilpa celebrated her 44th birthday on Saturday
Actress Shilpa Shetty, who continues to prove that age is just a number, blew out 44 candles on her birthday on Saturday, which was made extra special with an adorable birthday greeting from her husband Raj Kundra. Sharing a hand-in-hand photo of himself and Shilpa, Raj Kundra wrote a touching post for the actress: "When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I can't express how much I love you. Shilpa, wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number! Thank you for inspiring us all." How cute is that?
The overwhelmed birthday girl responded in the comments section with an "aww": "Aww... Thank you my jaan, love you." Read Raj Kundra's post for Shilpa Shetty here.
When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I cant express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all #Love #girlfriend #birthday #family #happiness #timeless #beauty
Fans are often treated to glimpses of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's love story in their Instagram posts. In hilarious videos, Raj also often refers to his fitness enthusiast wife as a "permanent resident in the gym."
Who said the #8weekchallenge was going to be easy @thevinodchanna killing me and @theshilpashetty is a permanent resident in the gym! #photobomb by my hot girlfriend! Nothing will distract my transformation this time! It's a promise to myself, my trainer and my friends work out to another level!! #SSapp #simplesoulfull coming soon
On Propose Day this year, the actress shared the story of how it all began 11 years ago in Paris: "Still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris... telling me it was just early supper at a friend's, and you surprised me with a "ring" under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing Lady In Red when I entered, the setting , Paris... Ufff! That proposal was straight out of my (every girl's) dream."
Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a "ring" under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting , Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then . Seeing you recreate that shot in #Teriyaad ( your 1st directorial venture)just made me sooo mushy.. lots of memories.. Cookie you are my Valentine now and forever..Congratulations on another feather in your cap @rajkundra9 ,Congratulations @muzikonerecords @robin_behl14. @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa loved you in the song.. thank you for being part of it.. you guys are sooo special #lovewins #love #happiness #gratitude #music #musicvideo #musicvideodirector #hubbylove #proud #proposal #proposeday
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.