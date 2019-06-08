'You Are A Blessing': Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Made Special By Husband Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra shared this on Shilpa Shetty's birthday (courtesy rajkundra9)

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who continues to prove that age is just a number, blew out 44 candles on her birthday on Saturday, which was made extra special with an adorable birthday greeting from her husband Raj Kundra. Sharing a hand-in-hand photo of himself and Shilpa, Raj Kundra wrote a touching post for the actress: "When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I can't express how much I love you. Shilpa, wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number! Thank you for inspiring us all." How cute is that?

The overwhelmed birthday girl responded in the comments section with an "aww": "Aww... Thank you my jaan, love you." Read Raj Kundra's post for Shilpa Shetty here.

Fans are often treated to glimpses of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's love story in their Instagram posts. In hilarious videos, Raj also often refers to his fitness enthusiast wife as a "permanent resident in the gym."

On Propose Day this year, the actress shared the story of how it all began 11 years ago in Paris: "Still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris... telling me it was just early supper at a friend's, and you surprised me with a "ring" under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing Lady In Red when I entered, the setting , Paris... Ufff! That proposal was straight out of my (every girl's) dream."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.