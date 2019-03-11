Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra's Couple Work-Out Is All Sorts Of Goals

"Family that works out together, stays fit together," wrote Shilpa Shetty while Raj Kundra Kundra wrote: "What have I got myself into"

Entertainment | Updated: March 11, 2019
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are work-out buddies


Here's some Monday motivation from Shilpa Shetty. The 43-year-old actress shared a work-out video, featuring herself and her husband Raj Kundra on Monday, that will make many of us look very bad. Shilpa captioned the video: "Family that works out together, stays fit together!" Shilpa also have a shout out to her husband, who recently signed up for the 8 Week Challenge and wrote: "Raj Kundra, so proud of the resolve you have made to stay healthy. A strong relationship requires choosing to love each other even in the moments you struggle to keep it together. Abs today on the menu... (Hard) Core workout."

After a session of coordinated core exercises, the video ends with Shilpa and Raj jokingly flexing their muscles to cheer for their efforts on the work-out mat. Raj Kundra, who previously wrote about weighing 94 kilos, commented on Shilpa's post, saying: "What have I got myself into."

 

 

Last week, Raj Kundra was hilariously photobombed by Shilpa Shetty in a work-out video, when he Instagrammed: "Photobombed by my hot girlfriend! Nothing will distract my transformation this time! It's a promise to myself, my trainer and my friends. Work out to another level!" LOL.

 

 

Raj Kundra had kick-started his 8 Week Challenge, with this message on Instagram: "Started on a 8 week challenge dedicating the next 8 weeks to eating right training hard and achieving a decent physique...one that I have never really ever had! Not going to be easy (currently 94 kg weight) but the best things in life never are! No alcohol for 8 weeks! No Sugar! No fried food! Low carb, no carb alternate days."

 

 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.

