Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra's Couple Work-Out Is All Sorts Of Goals

Highlights
- Shilpa shared a work-out video on Instagram
- "What have I got myself into," wrote Raj
- "Family that works out together, stays fit together," wrote Shilpa
Here's some Monday motivation from Shilpa Shetty. The 43-year-old actress shared a work-out video, featuring herself and her husband Raj Kundra on Monday, that will make many of us look very bad. Shilpa captioned the video: "Family that works out together, stays fit together!" Shilpa also have a shout out to her husband, who recently signed up for the 8 Week Challenge and wrote: "Raj Kundra, so proud of the resolve you have made to stay healthy. A strong relationship requires choosing to love each other even in the moments you struggle to keep it together. Abs today on the menu... (Hard) Core workout."
After a session of coordinated core exercises, the video ends with Shilpa and Raj jokingly flexing their muscles to cheer for their efforts on the work-out mat. Raj Kundra, who previously wrote about weighing 94 kilos, commented on Shilpa's post, saying: "What have I got myself into."
Family that works out together, stays fit together! @rajkundra9 soooo proud of the resolve you have made to stay healthy. A strong relationship requires choosing to love each other even in the moments you struggle to keep it together. Abs today on the menu.. ( Hard) Core workout #mondaymotivation #shilpakamantra #fitness #goals #simplesoulful #ssapp #familygoals #fitnesspartner #workout #health #lifetsyle #plank #coreworkout #strength #partnerworkout workout
Last week, Raj Kundra was hilariously photobombed by Shilpa Shetty in a work-out video, when he Instagrammed: "Photobombed by my hot girlfriend! Nothing will distract my transformation this time! It's a promise to myself, my trainer and my friends. Work out to another level!" LOL.
Who said the #8weekchallenge was going to be easy @thevinodchanna killing me and @theshilpashetty is a permanent resident in the gym! #photobomb by my hot girlfriend! Nothing will distract my transformation this time! It's a promise to myself, my trainer and my friends work out to another level!! #SSapp #simplesoulfull coming soon
Raj Kundra had kick-started his 8 Week Challenge, with this message on Instagram: "Started on a 8 week challenge dedicating the next 8 weeks to eating right training hard and achieving a decent physique...one that I have never really ever had! Not going to be easy (currently 94 kg weight) but the best things in life never are! No alcohol for 8 weeks! No Sugar! No fried food! Low carb, no carb alternate days."
Started on a #8weekchallenge dedicating the next 8 weeks to eating right training hard and achieving a decent physique...one that I have never really ever had! Not going to be easy (currently 94 kg weight) but the best things in life never are! No alcohol for 8 weeks! No Sugar! No fried food! Low carb No carb alternate days. #eatclean #trainhard #nevergiveup #swasthrahomastraho thank you Shilpa and @thevinodchanna for the inspiration and push! Can't wait for you guys to see Shilpa's app it's coming out soon! I have seen many workout apps but nothing like this one am very impressed and thank you @theshilpashetty for letting me test it
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.