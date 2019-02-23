Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Dancing To Lamberghini Is All You Need To See Today

Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram post had us hooked immediately. Why, you ask? Well, the video features the Dhadkan actress showcasing some great dance moves. BTW, did we tell you that the video also features Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, who can also be seen shaking a leg to the popular track Lamberghini. The video appears to be from the sangeet ceremony of a family wedding. Shilpa captioned the video: "Hahaha... Swag huh! Singing another tune at the sangeet night." The 43-year-old actress accompanied the post along with hashtags: "#laughs #sangeetnight, #happiness, #gratitude, #family, #dance, #love and #memories." The video received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Shilpa also shared a picture of her look on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, Shilpa can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit by Sanjana Batra. Shilpa accentuated her look with a pink parandi and she looked simply gorgeous. Shilpa captioned the post: "Family wedding celebrations begin. In full Punjabi mode. Mehendi ready."

Shilpa, who has was accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty and her sister Shamita, shared pictures from the family wedding on her Instagram stories on Friday.

Screenshot of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story.

Shipa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.

Shipa Shetty currently features as one of the judges in the television dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1993 film Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.