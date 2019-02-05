Shilpa Shetty's Best Wishes To Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt: 'I Am Sure Gully Boy Will Be A Huge Success'

Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on the sets of Super Dancer

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Gully Boy, arrived on the sets of Super Dancer to promote their film on Monday. Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is currently co-judging the dance reality show along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu, shared a boomerang video featuring herself with Ranveer, which gives us an insight of the fun they had on the sets of the show. Ranveer Singh, who is playing the role of a struggling rapper in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film, taught Shilpa "how to rap" and the latest video shared by Shilpa is proof. The 43-year-old actress, who "can't wait to watch" Gully Boy, wished Ranveer and Alia success for their film.

"Jamming with the Gully Boy on the sets of Super Dancer. Thanks for teaching me how to rap Ranveer Singh. You are skyrocketing towards success and after such a great year was heartening to still see you be humble and get so emotional after the act and what you said baring your soul moved us all to tears. Stay the rockstar you are and keep inspiring. Can't wait to watch Gully Boy, am sure you and Alia Bhatt will be fab and will be a huge success," Shilpa Shetty captioned the video. The video which was shared by Shilpa on Instagram close to an hour ago has 88,188 views so far.

Here are more photos of Ranveer and Alia from the sets of Super Dancer.





Gully Boy tracks the story of a struggling rapper, who hails from the Mumbai slums and aims to shine bright in the world of Indian hip hop. The film is said to be inspired by the life of Indian rapper Divine. Alia has been cast as Ranveer's love interest . Gully Boy will be Ranveer Singh's first release of 2019.

Gully Boy will hit the screens on February 14.