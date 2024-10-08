Alia Bhatt's Roaring Shout Out To Deepika Padukone's <i>Singham Again</i> Trailer: " Look At All The Dynamite In One Frame"

Alia Bhatt seems to be bowled over by Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared her excitement on Instagram stories. Sharing the trailer, Alia wrote, "Next level. Look at all the dynamite in one frame. Can't keep calm" and dropped a series of fire emojis. Alia tagged the stars in her post as well. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is the latest addition to his cop universe. The film will release in theatres on Diwali. The film will see a new bunch of stars like Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff along with the OGs Ajay, Ranveer and Akshay.

The trailer opens with Kareena Kapoor (Avni Kamat) narrating to her son how Ram fought for Sita and travelled 3000 km to Sri Lanka to rescue her. When the son shows doubt if his father will ever do such a heroic thing for his mother, Ajay Devgn quips, "Google pe Bajirao Singham type kar le, pata chal jayega tera baap kaun hai (Please type Bajirao Singham on Google. You will get to know who your father is.) The story propels around the abduction of Kareena Kapoor by the deadly Arjun Kapoor. Ajay Devgn won't spare anyone until he saves his wife from the hands of evil powers. Meet the big army of Singham - Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone) and Tiger Shroff.

Deepika seems to portray idiosyncrasies like that of Ranveer Singh's character. Deepika and Ranveer are entrusted with the comic lines while Tiger Shroff will be seen in the action mode. The trailer also encapsulates the spirit of Maratha prowess and valour, which is a signature trait of the Rohit Shetty directorial. See the full trailer here:

Singham released in 2011. Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal played the pivotal roles in the film. Singham Returns released in 2014. In Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Amole Gupte acted in the lead roles. Simmba, which released in 2018, introduced Ranveer Singh to the cop-universe. Sooryavanshi (2021) inducted Akshay Kumar into the franchise. All of them were hits at the box office.