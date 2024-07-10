Singham Again: Rohit Shetty To Jackie Shroff - 'The Purest Soul...'

Rohit Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: RohitShetty)

Rohit Shetty has been keeping the buzz alive by sharing updates from his upcoming film SinghamAgain. On Wednesday, Rohit shared a post featuring Jackie Shroff. He can be seen standing behind the actor in the frame. In the picture, Jackie Shroff can be seen dressed as his part - a heavy jacket, rimmed glasses and grey hair complete his look. Tagging Jackie Shroff, Rohit Shetty wrote in the caption, "The purest soul I have ever met in my life..." The seasoned actor replied to the post, "Bhidu I m YoUR Reflection... always." Singham Again boasts of a huge star cast. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, the film features Deepika Padukone,Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor. Take a look:

In May, a picture went viral from the set featuring Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff. The picture was shared by fan pages on X (earlier known as Twitter).The caption on the post read, "New pic of Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff has been leaked from the sets of Singham Again. In cinemas 15th November 2024." Check out the viral photo here:

Last year, Ajay Devgn's first look from the film was shared by the makers. The poster featured Ajay's face juxtaposed with that of a roaring lion. Ajay captioned the post, "He is mighty, he is power, he is danger. He is strength. Singham will roar again - Singham Again." Take a look:

Singham released in 2011. Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal played the pivotal roles in the film. Singham Returns released in 2014. In Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Amole Gupte acted in the lead roles. Simmba, which released in 2018, introduced Ranveer Singh to the cop-universe. Sooryavanshi (2021) inducted Akshay Kumar into the franchise. All of them were hits at the box office.