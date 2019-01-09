'Kya Trailer Hai, Boss': Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy Impresses Bollywood And Twitter

Gully Boy trailer: On Twitter, shout outs have also been delivered by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's colleagues such as Karan Johar and others

January 09, 2019
A still from Gully Boy trailer (courtesy YouTube)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The trailer of Gully Boy released on Wednesday
  2. Twitter can't stop talking about the trailer
  3. "What a trailer! What a vibe," tweeted Karan Johar

Ranveer Singh raps his way to your heart in the trailer of Gully Boy, which released on Wednesday. Ranveer has slipped into the skin of the underdog rapper with so much perfection that Twitter just can't stop talking about how fabulous the trailer is. On Twitter, shout outs have also been delivered by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's colleagues such as Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others. "What a trailer! What a vibe! W(raps) you into its world and you watch it with RAPt attention! Congratulations to EXCEL, Ritesh, Farhan, Ranveer, Alia and Zoya! For this new energy film! This is a winner," tweeted Kara Johar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Vicky Kaushal, who shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in Raazi, tweeted: "Kya trailer hai boss!" while Dia Mirza added: "Stop everything and watch this." On Ranveer's Instagram post, she wrote: "Man, this is so bloody good." Janhvi Kapoor reacted with multiple fire icons on Alia's Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Twitter is all praises for both Ranveer and Alia - he plays an aspiring rapper, who hails from the slums of Mumbai and is struggling to make a mark in the world of Indian rap; Alia has been cast as his love interest, who appears to be a feisty young woman. "Gully Boy trailer has the unique kind of energy. The trailer is powerful, emotions are deeply layered and the rap are well placed. Ranveer and Alia add to Zoya Akhtar's magical yet real world. Can't wait," read a tweet, which basically summed up the general sentiment on the Internet about the trailer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch the trailer of Gully Boy here. Be prepared to be blown away:

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is all set to hit screens on February 14.

