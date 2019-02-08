Shilpa Shetty's Propose Day Story: An Evening In Paris, With Raj Kundra

On Propose Day, Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback photo (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Fans, there's a surprise waiting for you all on Shilpa Shetty's Instagram. The 43-year-old actress offered a glimpse of her love story with husband Raj Kundra on her Propose Day special post and accompanied it with a blast from the past. Sharing a photo from the day Raj Kundra proposed her, Shilpa wrote: "Major throwback... this picture from 11 years ago when you proposed to me." Shilpa added that the day is etched in her memory as one of the most cherished moments of her life and revealed Raj Kundra sprung the surprise at a banquet hall in Paris as he popped the question with a ring. "Still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris... telling me it was just early supper at a friend's, and you surprised me with a "ring" under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing Lady In Red when I entered, the setting , Paris... Ufff! That proposal was straight out of my (every girl's) dream."

"You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then," Shilpa added. It was a total filmy scene for Shilpa and Raj, we must say! In the comment's section, Raj Kundra replied: "Wow, it's been 11 years? Feels like yesterday! Looks like we have passed the 11 year challenge and here's to many more years of love and happiness. Thank you for always supporting me unconditionally! You my angel are a blessing in my life. You still make me weak in the knees!"

Raj Kundra recently recreated the moment in his debut directorial project - Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's new video titled Teri Yaad, starring actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy. In her post, Shilpa also shared a scene from the video to say: "Seeing you recreate that shot in Teri Yaad (your 1st directorial venture) just made me sooo mushy... lots of memories... Cookie, you are my valentine now and forever. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, loved you in the song... thank you for being part of it... you guys are so special!"

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.

Last month, Raj Kundra dedicated a heart-felt note to Shilpa Shetty while sharing his Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga experience and attached a loved-up photo of the couple.

"All I have to say is ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga that dreams can become reality. I asked her for her heart but she gave me her soul saying souls are eternal. Blessed to have such an awesome woman in my life," read a part of Raj's Instagram post, which only made Shilpa say "aww." Re-posting the photo on her wall, Shilpa responded: "There's a reason I saw you and fell so madly in love... I knew deep in my soul you were meant to be my destiny. You are the centre of my world, reason for joy... my everything... Wish I could turn back the clock, meet you sooner and love you more... but I'm just grateful I found you in this lifetime! Yaaaay I'm a lucky girl!"

Teri Yaad is Raj Kundra's first venture into the showbiz industry. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty currently appears on the judges' panel for dance reality show Super Dancer 3.