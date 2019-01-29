Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Raj Kundra's Love Letter Makes Shilpa Shetty Go 'Aww'

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in an adorable photo (courtesy rajkundra9)

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra just participated in the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge and dedicated a love note to his wife. "All I have to say is ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga that dreams can become reality. I asked her for her heart but she gave me her soul saying souls are eternal. Blessed to have such an awesome woman in my life," read Raj Kundra's Instagram post. The 43-year-old actress had to had to re-share the post on her own feed and she responded with this adorable message: "Awwww. There's a reason I saw you and fell so madly in love... I knew deep in my soul you were meant to be my destiny. You are the centre of my world, reason for joy... my everything... Wish I could turn back the clock, meet you sooner and love you more... but I'm just grateful I found you in this lifetime! Yaaaay I'm a lucky girl!"

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra. In his post, Raj Kundra also sent his best wishes to the film's team members - Sonam, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra aren't the only celebrities who added to the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga album. Started by Anil Kapoor, stars such as Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... #SunitaKapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home!



Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga...Looking forward to your stories @RajkummarRao@arjunk26@Varun_dvn@Riteishdpic.twitter.com/iwO0C7PqZR — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2019

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - pic.twitter.com/BwjTQwk5FH — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2019

Directed by Shelly Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is an unusual love story, featuring Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is all set to hit screens on February 1.