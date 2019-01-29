Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: 'Sonam Kapoor, The First Ladki I Loved Hanging Out With' - Cousin Arjun's Post

Arjun Kapoor shared this childhood picture of himself and Sonam Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's actor cousin Arjun Kapoor added a wonderful post as part of the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge, in which celebs are sharing photos featuring their special ones. The challenge was started by Anil Kapoor over the weekend. For Sonam Kapoor, Arjun shared their childhood picture and wrote, "From the time I remember, you will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with. So proud of you. You're courageous and beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are and most importantly all the best for February 1." Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is Sonam's first film with dad Anil Kapoor. It releases this Friday. Arjun also applauded Sonam and Anil Kapoor for "choosing" this script. Apart from Sonam, Arjun's post has been liked by several members of the Kapoor family including Sunita Kapoor, Rhea, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep and others. "Love you," wrote Sonam.

Here's the photo.

Anil Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga post featured him with wife Sunita Kapoor. With the photo, he posted an adorable note for her.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... #SunitaKapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home!



Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga...Looking forward to your stories @RajkummarRao@arjunk26@Varun_dvn@Riteishdpic.twitter.com/iwO0C7PqZR — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2019

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with sister Rhea and wrote, "My sister is the smartest, wisest person I know." She tagged Arjun and Harshvardhan and other friends like Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez, Masaba Gupta and Varun Dhawan.

Rajkummar Rao, who co-stars Sonam and Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, shared a selfie with girlfriend Patralekhaa.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh have also added their posts to the album.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - pic.twitter.com/BwjTQwk5FH — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2019

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, is about an unusual love story. Juhi Chawla also plays a pivotal role in the film.