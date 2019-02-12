Shilpa Shetty Describes Her 'Fan Girl Moment' With Madhuri Dixit As 'Surreal'

Highlights
- Shilpa Shetty's post received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram
- "Dancing with you was like a dream come true," wrote Shilpa
- Shilpa is one of the judges on the show Super Dancer Chapter 3
Madhuri Dixit's list of fans is never-ending and Shilpa Shetty is definitely on the list (going by her recent Instagram post). Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of her "fan girl moment" with Madhuri Dixit on her Instagram profile. Shilpa posted a picture with the Devdas actress, who was on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3 to promote her upcoming film Total Dhamaal. In the picture, Madhuri Dixit can be seen dressed in a soft pink saree, while Shilpa can be seen wearing a printed Punit Balana saree and both the actresses look simply gorgeous as they pose together. Shilpa's "fan girl" post received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram.
In her caption, Shilpa expressed her admiration for Madhuri Dixit in the best way possible. Shilpa made a reference to her 2000 film Dhadkan and Madhuri Dixit's iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the 1992 film Beta and wrote: "My fan girl moment. Meri dhadkan dhak dhak karne lagi with the one and only Madhuri Dixit. Can't believe what happened on set today. Thank you for that surreal moment. Dancing with you was like a dream come true. Love you even more now."
Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:
Shilpa Shetty keeps her fans engrossed by sharing different facets of her life on social media. Last week, Shilpa shared a Propose Day special post on her Instagram profile. She shared an 11-year-old picture of herself along with her husband Raj Kundra. "Major throwback... This picture from 11 years ago when you proposed to me," read the caption on Shilpa Shetty's post.
Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a "ring" under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting , Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then . Seeing you recreate that shot in #Teriyaad ( your 1st directorial venture)just made me sooo mushy.. lots of memories.. Cookie you are my Valentine now and forever..Congratulations on another feather in your cap @rajkundra9 ,Congratulations @muzikonerecords @robin_behl14. @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa loved you in the song.. thank you for being part of it.. you guys are sooo special #lovewins #love #happiness #gratitude #music #musicvideo #musicvideodirector #hubbylove #proud #proposal #proposeday
Shilpa Shetty currently features as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1993 film Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.