Total Dhamaal Song Paisa Yeh Paisa: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Are Back On The Dance Floor

A still from Total Dhamaal song Paisa Yeh Paisa (courtesy Twitter)

If the tunes of Paisa Yeh Paisa remind you of Rishi Kapoor dancing with his guitar on a monochrome stage, then the picture is going to change for you. Total Dhamaal's new song is a remix version of Paisa Yeh Paisa with the same name but starring Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Madhuri Dixit. Yes folks, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor are back on the dance floor again together. The song begins with a brief introduction to each of the primary characters. Mid-way through the song, Madhuri Dixit makes a stunning entry only to set the floor on fire!

Anil Kapoor, who shared the song on Twitter, wrote: "Dancing alongside Madhuri in Paisa Yeh Paisa was like going back in time and reliving it." Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have famously featured in popular Nineties' romantic tracks such as Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Paayal Meri, Bechain Hoon Main, Saiyan Se Chhup Ke and Koyal Si Teri Boli.

Re-composed by Gourov-Roshin, the new version of Paisa Paisa has been sung in the voices of Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly and Arpita Chakraborty.

Watch Total Dhamaal song Paisa Yeh Paisa here:

Here's the original Paisa Yeh Paisa from Karz, featuring Rishi Kapoor:

Total Dhamaal is the third entry to the successful Dhamaal film series, which originally began with Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. The makers have roped in more actors for the third part.

Total Dhamaal was initially scheduled to release in December but had to be postponed because of post-editing procedures, Javed Jaffrey had earlier told news agency IANS: "There are lots of special effects in it and it was consuming lot of time. Makers also felt that if they release film in December then it wouldn't be nice for the film as there are some big releases in that month and they didn't want to compromise on anything that is the reason why they shifted it to February next year."

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is all set to hit screens on February 22.