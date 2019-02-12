Total Dhamaal Song Speaker Phat Jaaye: Madhuri Dixit And Anil Kapoor Totally Rule The Dance Floor. Sorry, Ajay Devgn

Total Dhamaal song Speaker Phat Jaaye: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor in a song still (Courtesy: YouTube)

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor totally own Total Dhamaal's new song Speaker Phat Jaaye, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta and the ensemble cast - Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjai Mishra. Total Dhamaal song Speaker Phat Jaaye opens on Ajay Devgn, who makes a dhamaal entry and dances to the beats with Esha Gupta. The focus of Speaker Phat Jaaye later shifts on Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor and needless to say, the duo create magic on the dance floor. Speaker Phat Jaaye has been composed by Gourov-Roshin while the lyrics courtesy goes to Kumaar. It is sung by Harrdy Sandhu, Abuzar Akhtar, Aditi Singh Sharma and Jonita Gandhi.

Before Speaker Phat Jaaye, two songs from the film - Mungda and Paisa Yeh Paisa - were released. Both the songs have been remixed for Total Dhamaal. Mungda is a remixed version of Helen's classic song of the same name while Paisa Yeh Paisa is a revamped version of Kishore Kumar's song.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the successful Dhamaal franchise. Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi have starred in all the three films while Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have been cast for the first time.

Of signing Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn earlier told news agency IANS, "I laughed so much when I heard script of this film for the first time so, I told Indra Kumar that if you make the film in same manner you have narrated its script to me then, I will do this film."

Total Dhamaal's release date has been delayed for over two months due to some post-editing procedures. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film releases on February 22.

