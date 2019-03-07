Shilpa Shetty's Cameo In Raj Kundra's Gym Video Hilariously Described As 'Photobombed By My Girlfriend'

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the Instagram video (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Raj Kundra shared a video from his work-out session Shilpa Shetty can be seen encouraging him "Shilpa Shetty is a permanent resident in the gym," he captioned it

The chances of almost always bumping into Shilpa Shetty at the gym are really high, considering her reputation as a fitness enthusiast is really impressive. Something similar happened to the actress' husband Raj Kundra, who just signed up for the 8 Week Challenge. Raj Instagrammed a video from his work-out session on Thursday afternoon and wrote in the caption that: "Shilpa Shetty is a permanent resident in the gym." A quick look at the video will explain why Raj Kundra said so. The video shows that while Raj continues to work out, Shilpa suddenly enters the frame and starts cheering for him. "Photobombed by my hot girlfriend! Nothing will distract my transformation this time! It's a promise to myself, my trainer and my friends. Work-out to another level," he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "So, so, proud of you my jaan. I like the fact that you want to do this for better health and not just a better body. So inspiring."

Check out Raj Kundra's post here.

Raj Kundra, who said he weighs 94 kilos, signed up for the 8 Week Challenge to shed the extra weight. In a post on Wednesday, he shared the guidelines for the fitness challenge and thanked Shilpa Shetty for helping him take up the challenge: "Started on 8 Week Challenge. Dedicating the next 8 weeks to eating right, training hard and achieving a decent physique... one that I have never really ever had! Not going to be easy (currently 94 kg weight) but the best things in life never are! No alcohol for 8 weeks! No Sugar! No fried food! Low carb-no carb alternate days. Thank you, Shilpa and Vinod Channa for the inspiration and push!"

Meanwhile, here are some more adorable posts featuring Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.