Shilpa Shetty's Cameo In Raj Kundra's Gym Video Hilariously Described As 'Photobombed By My Girlfriend'

Highlights
- Raj Kundra shared a video from his work-out session
- Shilpa Shetty can be seen encouraging him
- "Shilpa Shetty is a permanent resident in the gym," he captioned it
The chances of almost always bumping into Shilpa Shetty at the gym are really high, considering her reputation as a fitness enthusiast is really impressive. Something similar happened to the actress' husband Raj Kundra, who just signed up for the 8 Week Challenge. Raj Instagrammed a video from his work-out session on Thursday afternoon and wrote in the caption that: "Shilpa Shetty is a permanent resident in the gym." A quick look at the video will explain why Raj Kundra said so. The video shows that while Raj continues to work out, Shilpa suddenly enters the frame and starts cheering for him. "Photobombed by my hot girlfriend! Nothing will distract my transformation this time! It's a promise to myself, my trainer and my friends. Work-out to another level," he wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, in the comments section, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "So, so, proud of you my jaan. I like the fact that you want to do this for better health and not just a better body. So inspiring."
Check out Raj Kundra's post here.
Who said the #8weekchallenge was going to be easy @thevinodchanna killing me and @theshilpashetty is a permanent resident in the gym! #photobomb by my hot girlfriend! Nothing will distract my transformation this time! It's a promise to myself, my trainer and my friends work out to another level!! #SSapp #simplesoulfull coming soon
Raj Kundra, who said he weighs 94 kilos, signed up for the 8 Week Challenge to shed the extra weight. In a post on Wednesday, he shared the guidelines for the fitness challenge and thanked Shilpa Shetty for helping him take up the challenge: "Started on 8 Week Challenge. Dedicating the next 8 weeks to eating right, training hard and achieving a decent physique... one that I have never really ever had! Not going to be easy (currently 94 kg weight) but the best things in life never are! No alcohol for 8 weeks! No Sugar! No fried food! Low carb-no carb alternate days. Thank you, Shilpa and Vinod Channa for the inspiration and push!"
Started on a #8weekchallenge dedicating the next 8 weeks to eating right training hard and achieving a decent physique...one that I have never really ever had! Not going to be easy (currently 94 kg weight) but the best things in life never are! No alcohol for 8 weeks! No Sugar! No fried food! Low carb No carb alternate days. #eatclean #trainhard #nevergiveup #swasthrahomastraho thank you Shilpa and @thevinodchanna for the inspiration and push! Can't wait for you guys to see Shilpa's app it's coming out soon! I have seen many workout apps but nothing like this one am very impressed and thank you @theshilpashetty for letting me test it
Meanwhile, here are some more adorable posts featuring Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra:
A great relationship is based on two small and simple things First "To find out the similarities and second "To respect the differences". I sometimes still pinch myself to see if I am dreaming. I must have done something right in my life that God gave me someone so perfect. Sorry we are not with each other this Valentine's Day (A first in 10 years) however I don't need a day I need a lifetime to celebrate you my sweetheart. #love #girlfriend #valentines #sweetheart
Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a "ring" under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting , Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then . Seeing you recreate that shot in #Teriyaad ( your 1st directorial venture)just made me sooo mushy.. lots of memories.. Cookie you are my Valentine now and forever..Congratulations on another feather in your cap @rajkundra9 , Congratulations @muzikonerecords @robin_behl14. @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa loved you in the song.. thank you for being part of it.. you guys are sooo special #lovewins #love #happiness #gratitude #music #musicvideo #musicvideodirector #hubbylove #proud #proposal #proposeday
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in November 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.