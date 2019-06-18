Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Asanas Go Viral And It's Not Even Yoga Day Yet

Shilpa Shetty doing yoga during an event

Highlights Shilpa Shetty performed yoga during a promotional event The actress often shares various fitness tips on social media She is currently the judge of a dance reality show

Actress Shilpa Shetty is known for setting fitness goals as she often shares video and suggestions on fitness and health on her social media pages. The 44-year-old actress launched her yoga app ahead of International Yoga Day (June 21), was photographed doing yoga during a promotional event on Monday. The photos of her doing yoga went insanely viral on social media. She wore a pink tank top with a pair of printed tights while she showcased some yoga poses. Here are some inspiring pictures of the Baazigar actress performing yoga:

Shilpa Shetty showcased her mantra of fitness

The Dhadkan actress is a fitness inspiration for all:

Here are some more pictures of Shilpa Shetty:

Shilpa Shetty made her acting debut in Baazigar, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She married businessman Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and they are parents to 7-year-old son Viaan. The actress often shares various health tips on her Instagram related to yoga and good food habits. Here are a few of her posts:

Shilpa Shetty has featured in films such as Life... In A Metro, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Rishtey, Aag and Dus. In 2014 she produced Dishkiyaoon, starring Harman Baweja and Sunny Deol. Shilpa also featured in a dance number for the film.

Shilpa Shetty is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancerwith Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.