Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Asanas Go Viral And It's Not Even Yoga Day Yet

Highlights
- Shilpa Shetty performed yoga during a promotional event
- The actress often shares various fitness tips on social media
- She is currently the judge of a dance reality show
Actress Shilpa Shetty is known for setting fitness goals as she often shares video and suggestions on fitness and health on her social media pages. The 44-year-old actress launched her yoga app ahead of International Yoga Day (June 21), was photographed doing yoga during a promotional event on Monday. The photos of her doing yoga went insanely viral on social media. She wore a pink tank top with a pair of printed tights while she showcased some yoga poses. Here are some inspiring pictures of the Baazigar actress performing yoga:
Shilpa Shetty showcased her mantra of fitness
The Dhadkan actress is a fitness inspiration for all:
Here are some more pictures of Shilpa Shetty:
Shilpa Shetty made her acting debut in Baazigar, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She married businessman Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and they are parents to 7-year-old son Viaan. The actress often shares various health tips on her Instagram related to yoga and good food habits. Here are a few of her posts:
There's nothing better than devouring a chocolate popsicle, GUILT-FREE! Here's one of the easiest ways to indulge your sweet tooth any day of the week with these Dairy-free Choco Pops. What are the benefits, you ask? It's sugar-free, dairy-free, and hassle-free; and the kids will love it - so it's tantrum-free as well! Go for it! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TastyThursday #dairyfree #norefinedsugar #beattheheat #healthyrecipes #quickrecipes #chocolate #instafood
Stop analyzing life, just live it. Be content with what you have and who you are. To enjoy peace and calm, take 5 mins and "Breathe" deeply in stressful situations to change your mindset to a calmer one. Live in awareness. #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #peace #awareness #health #motivation #befit #breathe #mindfulness
Shilpa Shetty has featured in films such as Life... In A Metro, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Rishtey, Aag and Dus. In 2014 she produced Dishkiyaoon, starring Harman Baweja and Sunny Deol. Shilpa also featured in a dance number for the film.
Shilpa Shetty is currently judging the dance reality show Super Dancerwith Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.