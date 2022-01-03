Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ekta Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is doing well and under quarantine. The 46-year-old filmmaker shared an Instagram post to share her diagnosis. "Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid pos(i)tive. I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves," wrote Ekta Kapoor in her post. Actor Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar wished Ekta for a speedy recovery in her comments section

Earlier, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine. Announcing the news on his Instagram story, John revealed that he came in contact with a COVID positive person three days earlier. "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else," wrote John Abraham. In an interview, the actor shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms. "We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."

Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since the second-half of last month. On Sunday, the metropolis reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload here to 7,99,520, while the city's overall death rate stood at 16,377, as per official data, reports PTI.