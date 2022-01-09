Actor Nafisa Ali, Singer Arijit Singh And Four More Shots Please' Maanvi Gagroo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Highlights Nafisa, Arijit and Maanvi contracted the virus

The celebrities announced the news on Saturday

"Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive," wrote Arijit Singh

On Saturday, actor Nafisa Ali was tested positive for coronavirus, Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Nafisa wrote:"Guess what I have! A lucky number 7 bed!! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa," She also added, "Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation....#covidpositive," the 64-years-old actress wrote in her caption. Plyaback singer Arijit along with his wife Koel Roy tested positive for COVID'19. Sharing the news on his facebook account, Arijit wrote: "Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves." Even the Four More Shots Please actor, Maanvi Garoo tested positive for coronavirus. The actress shared her diagnosis through her Instagram stories.

Earlier on Saturday, producer Madhur Bhandarkar also tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker issued a statement and said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Madhur wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself." He added, "Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols."

Recently other Bollywood and TV celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. TV actors Shumona Chakravarti, Erica Fernandes, Varun Sood and Drashti Dhami among more have also contracted the virus.