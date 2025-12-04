Nafisa Ali Reveals Her Cancer Has "Shrunk" After 4th Round Of Chemotherapy

Veteran actor and politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018 and had been in remission since until a few months ago when she revealed that the illness has come back.

Now, she updated her fans that her cancer has 'shrunk'. Sharing a few pics, she wrote on Instagram, "I finished my 4th chemotherapy treatment today ... my PET scan has shown the cancer has shrunk ...so hoping this 4th chemo will fight my battle for me . Thank you for being part of my Universe of laughter and healing and the very special wishes from around the world." Take a look at the post here:

In a recent conversation with Fit Tak, Nafisa Ali opened up about the struggles she faced in getting her cancer diagnosed. She revealed that despite her persistent symptoms, doctors initially failed to identify the illness, leading to a late-stage diagnosis.

Nafisa shared that her instincts told her something was seriously wrong. "I knew my stomach pain was cancer, but doctors were not able to diagnose and this led to stage 4," she told Fit Tak.

Recalling her experience, she said, "I came back to Delhi after two months, and I told my doctor, 'I don't agree with your diagnosis. There has to be something wrong with me.'"

She explained how emotional the moment was for her. "I became very upset. I actually cried in front of the doctor and said, 'I am the last person who goes to the doctor, and if I have come repeatedly, you have to take it seriously.'"

It wasn't until she experienced a sharp pain near her appendix that the medical team began to investigate more thoroughly. "I told the doctor, 'I've got appendicitis, and all of you have diagnosed me wrong.' That's when the doctors finally sat up and took notice," she recalled in the interview.