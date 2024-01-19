Nafisa Ali's AI-Made 'Birthday Gift Of Memories' In Colour

Nafisa Ali shared this image. (courtesy: nafisaalisodhi)

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali celebrated her 67th birthday on Thursday. To share glimpses of her special day with the world, the star posted a set of pictures on her Instagram handle. The first four pictures were AI-generated masterpieces presenting a younger Nafisa from her teenage days. Following that, there is a snapshot of the star seated on a chair, holding a large floral bouquet. In the background, a table adorned with frames displayed Nafisa's pictures from her youth. The final image captured the birthday girl enjoying a meal with her dear ones. In the caption, Nafisa graciously acknowledged the individuals who created the AI pictures and expressed her gratitude, saying, "My Birthday gift of memories via AI made into colour, when I was in my teens … thank you."

As soon as Nafisa Ali posted her birthday album, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section with messages of love. Actress Pooja Bedi posted, “Nafffff.. you are eternal, your beauty ethereal, and your personality... no words to describe the warmth, love, care, and goodness you exude.” Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Oh my my my. Look at you,” with heart-eyed faces and red heart emojis. Celebrated copywriter Freddy Birdy said, “As beautiful today too,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

In August 2023, Nafisa Ali shared a health update on her Instagram account. She posted a series of throwback pictures from 2019, offering a glimpse into her journey battling "primary peritoneal cancer." The post featured images from after her surgery, showing various stages of her treatment and the unwavering support and love from her family. In her heartfelt caption, Nafisa expressed, “This was in February 2019 of me after my cancer surgery for primary peritoneal cancer… I am grateful to my husband and children Armana, Pia and Ajit who did everything in their power to make me feel positive and beautiful. I am loving life and well. Blessing to all and I pray for all of you to have great health. Keep smiling.”

Nafisa Ali is best known for her work in films such as Life in a... Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Uunchai.