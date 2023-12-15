Pooja Bedi's 'Funniest Memory' With Salman Khan. See Throwback Post

A throwback of Salman Khan and Pooja Bedi. (courtesy: poojabediofficial)

Salman Khan is one of the country's biggest stars and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, much has been said about the actor's aura and warm nature. Now, an old friend, actress Pooja Bedi, has shared a note about Salman Khan. Sharing two pictures from her talk show that featured Salman as a guest, Pooja Bedi wrote: “Childlike or childish? I've known Salman Khan since my teens. My funniest memory is of Ana Singh, his bestie and my bestie at the time and me seeing the rushes of his film Maine Pyaar Kiya and feeling so stressed for him that a kabootar [pigeon] was being given so much importance in a song, and that the film might not do well. We discussed how we had to be there for him and give him our shoulders to cry on should he need it. Of course, the film hit box office records, we laughed at ourselves and the rest is history! The warmth, camaraderie, respect and friendship has carried forward over the years.”

Speaking about their bond over the years, Pooja Bedi said: “Years later in 2005 I interviewed him on the sets of Just Pooja, my talk show on Zoom TV and many masti filled moments of the past were shared. He's grown from strength to strength, personally and professionally, but the most heartwarming [thing] is that he hasn't grown up. The curious, fun, naughty, child in him is still alive and thank heavens for that! Remember, there's a difference in childlike and childish. May we all grow old, but never grow up!” Pooja Bedi is the daughter of actor Kabir Bedi and classical dancer Protima Bedi.

Recently, another friend of Salman Khan, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol said that he would always be indebted to the superstar. Speaking about him on Koffee With Karan 8, Bobby Deol said, “Salman [Khan] has always been there. He is completely in love with my dad [Dharmendra]. The bond they share is just amazing, he [Salman Khan] has so much respect for him [Dharmendra]. He has this obsessive love for my dad and my family. He is one guy who has got no insecurity.”

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.