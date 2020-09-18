Just A Throwback Pic Of 'Happy Souls' Aamir Khan And Pooja Bedi

Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi. (courtesy: poojabediofficial)

Pooja Bedi dug out a priceless throwback picture of herself along with her Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar co-star Aamir Khan and posted it on Instagram on Friday night. In a post titled, "Flashback Friday," Pooja Bedi wrote: "Back on sets post 20 years of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar with a throwback, an on-set photo with Aamir Khan from my award winning talk show Just Pooja. Masti then, masti now, masti forever..! 'Devika and Sanju' (the names of Pooja and Aamir's respective characters in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar) face to face." She added the hashtags #beessaalbaad, #happysoulwellness and #happysouls to her post.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a 1992 film, which acquired a cult status over the years. Besides Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi, the film also featured Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Mamik Singh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and a guest appearance by Aamir's brother Faisal Khan. The film showcases the story of a schoolboy named Sanjay Lal and his friends, who clash with students from a rival school on and off the playing fields. In the end, it all comes down to winning a prestigious cycle race. Mansoor Khan directed the film.

Pooja Bedi debuted in Bollywood in 1991 film Vishkanya but she's best-known for her role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She featured in headlines after starring in celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 5.The actress recently starred in Masaba Masaba, a Netflix web-series which is a semi-fictionalised version of the eponymous designer's life.

Aamir Khan's forthcoming project is Laal Singh Chaddha, for which he is currently shooting in Turkey. It is a remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.