Teachers' Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty And Other Celebs Post Heart-Warming Messages

On Teachers' Day, heart-felt messages poured in from celebs, who paid tributes to their mentors. Aamir Khan's Teachers' Day post was simple and heartwarming - he simply shared a photo with who appear to be his school teachers and wrote: "Thank you." For Ajay Devgn, the camera is his biggest teacher while for Tahira Kashyap, it turned out to be books that she learnt from the most. Actors such as Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal dedicated heart-wrenching notes to the loved ones they lost. Meanwhile, Kajol dedicated a post to her family as the ones who taught her important life lessons and values. "#HappyTeachersDay" trended on Twitter all of Saturday morning. Here's what wrote Ajay Devgn: "On Teachers' Day, I salute the camera. I've realised that every time I'm behind it, I've learnt something new. It's an ongoing process."
Sonu Sood, who lost his mom in 2007, dedicated an emotional message to her on Teachers' Day: "Tere hi dikhaye rashte pe nikal hoon, Ma. Manjil door hai lekin milegi zaroor. Happy Teachers' Day, my teacher."
Arjun Rampal also remembered his late mother on Teachers' Day with an emotional post. "She sacrificed her whole life selflessly for the betterment of her children. Impacted in the best way hundreds of other children's lives, who were her students," read the actor's post.
Today on teachers day, I really miss my Mom. She sacrificed her whole life selflessly for the betterment of her children. Impacted in the best way hundreds of other children's lives, who were her students. An English literature and history teacher, her stories, love and determination keeps me strong today. Her graceful battle with cancer, taught me never to give up. Have to admit, was a bit awkward for me to sit in her class then, but would love to turn back the clock. #happyteachersday #mymommyhero
Shilpa Shetty, who visited her school in the recent past, dug out a photo with her favourite school teacher and addressed this note to teachers around the world: "They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today. Happy Teachers' Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day."
How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives. But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with one of them, when I visited my school recently, and she was still there. My favourite Physics teacher (didn't like the subject as much as I liked her ) Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class... Nothing had changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness ❤️???? In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, ???? I've realised the value of teachers even more. They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today ❤️ Happy Teacher's Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day. Thank you ???????? #HappyTeachersDay #Teachers #guru #gratitude #happiness #love
Teachers' Day messages also poured in from celebs such as Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjana Sanghi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Dharmendra, Dia Mirza, AR Rahman, Preity Zinta and others.
One of the greatest blessings of my life has been the teachers & professors I have had the fortune of crossing paths with while growing up. Whether in academia, or the performing arts. Each of them, are unique, and so phenomenal, that they continue to be in my life to this day. We celebrate our joys together. And pick each other up when the tide gets rough. Except today? We're friends. We discuss everything from the state of education in India to trivial things like how to get our brownie batter just right. It is them, who inspired me to dedicate a large part of my life to educational upliftment for our country. I became a teacher volunteer at an NGO in Delhi that I now call home 6.5 years ago, and that was just the starting point of discovering a passion that excited me as much as acting does - being around students, teaching them, but learning so much more from them in return. 6.5 years, many NGO partnerships, city & country tours, and university visits later - my admiration for both teachers and students only stands exponentially heightened. It's the most special bond in the world. To every teacher out there, thank you, for dedicating your life so selflessly to the greatest cause of education, in any sphere. To every student out there, I'm sorry the pandemic messed up your best laid out plans and kept you out of your educational space for so many months. It's all going be alright, I promise. We'll make it alright. ❤️ @aarohan_ngo @teachforindia @soschildrensvillagesindia @unicefindia #HappyTeachersDay
