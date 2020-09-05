Teachers' Day 2020: Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty And Other Celebs Post Heart-Warming Messages

Aamir Khan shared this photo (courtesy aamirkhan)

On Teachers' Day, heart-felt messages poured in from celebs, who paid tributes to their mentors. Aamir Khan's Teachers' Day post was simple and heartwarming - he simply shared a photo with who appear to be his school teachers and wrote: "Thank you." For Ajay Devgn, the camera is his biggest teacher while for Tahira Kashyap, it turned out to be books that she learnt from the most. Actors such as Sonu Sood and Arjun Rampal dedicated heart-wrenching notes to the loved ones they lost. Meanwhile, Kajol dedicated a post to her family as the ones who taught her important life lessons and values. "#HappyTeachersDay" trended on Twitter all of Saturday morning. Here's what wrote Ajay Devgn: "On Teachers' Day, I salute the camera. I've realised that every time I'm behind it, I've learnt something new. It's an ongoing process."

On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I've realised that every time I'm behind it, I've learnt something new. It's an ongoing process ????#HappyTeachersDay2020pic.twitter.com/msfox6qzG1 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 5, 2020

Sonu Sood, who lost his mom in 2007, dedicated an emotional message to her on Teachers' Day: "Tere hi dikhaye rashte pe nikal hoon, Ma. Manjil door hai lekin milegi zaroor. Happy Teachers' Day, my teacher."

तेरे ही दिखाए रास्ते पे निकल हूँ माँ।

मंज़िल दूर है लेकिन मिलेगी ज़रूर।

Happy teacher's day my teacher pic.twitter.com/QExvtClQZi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 5, 2020

Arjun Rampal also remembered his late mother on Teachers' Day with an emotional post. "She sacrificed her whole life selflessly for the betterment of her children. Impacted in the best way hundreds of other children's lives, who were her students," read the actor's post.

Shilpa Shetty, who visited her school in the recent past, dug out a photo with her favourite school teacher and addressed this note to teachers around the world: "They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today. Happy Teachers' Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day."

Teachers' Day messages also poured in from celebs such as Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjana Sanghi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Dharmendra, Dia Mirza, AR Rahman, Preity Zinta and others.

From everything that we learn, what stays with us is what we get from our family. Here's to my closets clan who've taught me great values of life...#HappyTeachersDay2020pic.twitter.com/6mfbgwsOOY — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 5, 2020

To all who've helped me understand life and make the best out of it, who've taught me lessons so I could ace better at the things I do.. Here's wishing them a #HappyTeachersDay. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 5, 2020

Remembering all those teachers that shaped me and my career today. One such person was Kundan Shah ???? Thank U 4inspiring me, guiding me, helping me & 4pushing me to become a better actor. You were my Masterclass & I will forever be indebted to U #Happyteachersday#Missyou#Tingpic.twitter.com/PlLlhhybY2 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2020

Books are the biggest and lifelong teachers! It's my third from @Elif_Safak In love with her writing & the way she explores women and Istanbul! Why this book this day? It explores the volatile relationship between a mentor & student! Perfect read for today???? #HappyTeachersDaypic.twitter.com/Y9MpiKzoND — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) September 5, 2020

We learn from nature ..nature is life and we are part of nature ..Happy teachers day☀️???? — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 5, 2020

With love ❤️ to the students. pic.twitter.com/mn2k9Jd4PS — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 5, 2020

Happy Teachers Day to all mentors out there!