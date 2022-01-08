Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Madhur Bhandarkar shared this image. (courtesy: mbhandarkar)

Highlights "Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols," he wrote

"Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms," he added

"Have isolated myself," he wrote

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon. In his statement, the 53-year-old filmmaker said he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself," he wrote. He added in his statement, "Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols."

Read Madhur Bhandarkar's statement here:

Madhur Bhandarkar is the latest Bollywood celeb to have contracted the virus. Other celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker, music composer Vishal Dadlani, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. Earlier this week, a staff member at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow tested positive for the virus.

Madhur Bhandarkar debuted as director in 1999 film Trishakti and won his first National Award for Chandini Bar, starring Tabu in 2001. He again won the National Award in 2003 for Page 3 and then for 2007 film Traffic Signal.

His other popular films include Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut and Aan: Men at Work with Akshay Kumar. He also directed films like Corporate, Heroine, Caldenar Girls and Indu Sarkar, among others.