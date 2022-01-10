Baahubali Actor Sathyaraj Hospitalised With COVID: Report

Divya Sathyaraj posted this. (Image courtesy: divya_sathyaraj)

On Sunday, veteran actor Sathyaraj, who is widely known across the nation for portraying Katappa in the Baahubali film franchise, has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, reports ANI. According to reports, the actor exhibited serious symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai. The 67-year-old actor was in-home quarantine after testing positive for the virus. Sathyaraj's fans have been sharing well wishes across social media platforms and wishing him good health to make a complete recovery from Covid-19.

On Saturday, actor Nafisa Ali also tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Nafisa wrote: "Guess what I have! A lucky number 7 bed!! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa." She also added, "Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation....#covidpositive," Nafisa wrote in her caption. Playback singer Arijit Singh along with his wife Koel Roy tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing the news on his Facebook account, Arijit wrote: "Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves."

Earlier on Saturday, producer Madhur Bhandarkar also tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker issued a statement and said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Madhur wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself." He added, "Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols."

Recently other Bollywood and TV celebs who have tested positive for Covid-19 include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. TV actors Shumona Chakravarti, Erica Fernandes, Varun Sood and Drashti Dhami among more have also contracted the virus.