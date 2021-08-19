More Pics From Khushi, Anshula And Shanaya Kapoor's 'FamJam' At Antara Motiwala Marwah's Baby Shower

Anshula Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: anshulakapoor )

Highlights Antara Motiwala married Mohit Marwah in 2018

They are expecting their first child together

Arjun Kapoor was also present at the function

Actor Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala Marwah are expecting their first child together. Pictures from the beautiful baby shower hosted by the Kapoor family for Antara Motiwala Marwah have been going viral on the Internet since yesterday. On Thursday, filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor dropped a bunch of new pictures from the baby shower giving us a glimpse of the Kapoor "famJam." The first picture in the series is a monochrome candid shot of sisters Anshula, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor. Another picture captures Antara performing a ritual for the baby shower ceremony. The third picture features Anshula, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor posing for the camera. Another picture in the series capture Shanaya, Khushi, Arjun, Sonam Kapoor and the newlywed Rhea Kapoor with Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala Marwah. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anshula Kapoor kept the caption simple and wrote: "FamJam #AntuMohAndBabyToBe."

Anshula Kapoor's post received scores of comments from her Instafam. Among others, Maheep Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Mohit Marwah commented on her post. "Lovvvvee these pictures," Maheep Kapoor wrote in the comments section of the post, while Mohit Marwah wrote: "Amazeee." Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section of Anshula Kapoor's post.

Take a look at the aforementioned pictures here:

As mentioned above, the baby shower was held yesterday and pictures from the function have sent the Internet into a tizzy.

Here are some more pictures from Antara Motiwala Marwah's baby shower:

Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala got married at a resort in UAE's Ras Al Khaima in 2018. His wedding was the last family gathering that late actress Sridevi attended. She died in Dubai a few days after Mohit Marwah's wedding.